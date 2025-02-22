Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys New Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $67.21 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average of $91.97.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 85.89%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

