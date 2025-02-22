Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $512,000 Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 1,466.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 209,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 114,271 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 730,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after buying an additional 126,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4677 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

