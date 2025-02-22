Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New $192,000 Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,651,000 after purchasing an additional 777,304 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 302,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,671,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 443.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 157,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 128,644 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

