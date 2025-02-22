Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 800 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 18,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $15.83.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

