Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Takes $120,000 Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,477,410. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of ON stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
