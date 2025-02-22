Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Takes $127,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,291.58 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,136.27 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,306.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,319.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total transaction of $7,200,768.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $28,355,659.64. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,755.06. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,647 shares of company stock valued at $151,878,163. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,462.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.