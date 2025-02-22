Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.85, Zacks reports. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.68 million.
Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance
Peakstone Realty Trust stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $379.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. Peakstone Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $16.86.
Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -321.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
