Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 418,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 109,911 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

