Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $984,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dahring Cusmano LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

