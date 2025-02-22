Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Stock Down 4.7 %

INTC opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

