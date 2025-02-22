Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,265.75. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $311,490.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 23,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,244.50. This represents a 15.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,054 shares of company stock worth $5,771,192 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Get Our Latest Report on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.