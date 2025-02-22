Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (ASX:PIC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (ASX:PIC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.
Perpetual Equity Investment Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $473.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.62.
About Perpetual Equity Investment
