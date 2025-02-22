Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (ASX:PIC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (ASX:PIC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.

Perpetual Equity Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $473.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.62.

About Perpetual Equity Investment

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited invests and manages the portfolio of listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

