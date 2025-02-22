Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PRGO. Piper Sandler downgraded Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Perrigo Increases Dividend

NYSE:PRGO opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -94.02%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 17,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $497,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,912.43. This represents a 76.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 1,942.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

