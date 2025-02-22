Petards Group (LON:PEG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.15 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.60 ($0.10). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 20,001 shares changing hands.

Petards Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £5.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Petards Group news, insider John Wakefield purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £6,240 ($7,883.77). Company insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Petards Group Company Profile

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

