Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Up 17.5% – Here’s What Happened

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.58 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.41 ($0.02). 838,985 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 225,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Petrel Resources Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.97.

About Petrel Resources

(Get Free Report)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.