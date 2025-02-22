PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF) Stock Price Down 39.3% – Here’s What Happened

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF – Get Free Report) fell 39.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

About PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, an investment holding company, engages in production and sale of chemicals. The company operates through Olefins and Derivatives, Fertilisers and Methanol, Specialties, and Other segments. It offers polymers comprising HDPE blown films, blow moulding, and pipes; linear low density polyethylene; and homopolymer, copolymer, and terpolymer; and PETRONAS Wellbore, PETRONAS Rig, and PETRONAS Tank solutions.

