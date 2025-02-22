Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stake Decreased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,122 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 35,617 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6,714.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 451,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,723,000 after buying an additional 444,947 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 8,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,971,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.26.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

