Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.73 and traded as high as C$13.91. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$13.11, with a volume of 7,356 shares.

Pinetree Capital Stock Down 6.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at Pinetree Capital

In other news, insider L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.12, for a total transaction of C$46,506.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,876 shares of company stock worth $251,630. Corporate insiders own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd is an investment and merchant banking company. It is engaged in the small-cap market with early-stage investments in resource and technology components. The company has a single reportable geographic segment, Canada. Pinetree’s investment portfolio consists of investments, cash, cash equivalents, and cash due from brokers.

