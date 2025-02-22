Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,337 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after buying an additional 1,123,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,337,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,226,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.35.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.