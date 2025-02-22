PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 186.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 385.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp cut PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT opened at $162.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.25. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $88.51 and a one year high of $190.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.67.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

