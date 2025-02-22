Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Several research firms recently commented on PTLO. UBS Group cut their price target on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.
Portillo’s stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.82. Portillo’s has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $16.17.
Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.
