Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms recently commented on PTLO. UBS Group cut their price target on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Portillo’s by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo’s stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.82. Portillo’s has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

