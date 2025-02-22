PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Shares Up 28.6% – What’s Next?

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 28.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 160,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 99,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74. The firm has a market cap of C$27.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.68.

About PPX Mining

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

