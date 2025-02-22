Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Matauro LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 158,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,171,000 after acquiring an additional 73,949 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $551.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $550.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $499.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

