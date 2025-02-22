Prentice Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLMI. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 867,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 201,940 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 379,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 284,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 30,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 163,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter.

FLMI stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

