Prentice Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,127 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 34,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,191,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after buying an additional 388,388 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,680.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,195,000 after buying an additional 365,643 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,005,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 471,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after acquiring an additional 176,592 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI opened at $72.21 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.61.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.9647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

