Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Prime Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.

Prime Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Prime Financial Group alerts:

Prime Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Prime Financial Group Limited provides wealth management, self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF), accounting and business, capital, and corporate advisory services in Australia. The company offers accounting and business advisory services, such as accounting and tax compliance, business growth advisory and strategy, outsourced CFO and accounting, grants and R&D tax incentives, and innovation and commercialization advice; and capital and corporate advisory services comprising merger and acquisition transactions, capital raising, debt equity markets, and corporate development.

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.