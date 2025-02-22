Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Prime Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.
Prime Financial Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Prime Financial Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prime Financial Group
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Market Shift: These 3 Stocks Are Winning While Big Tech Lags
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.