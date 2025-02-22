Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.68.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.