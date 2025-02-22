Promising Industrial Stocks To Follow Now – February 22nd

Tesla, Broadcom, and Constellation Energy are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $16.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.80. 73,720,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,682,248. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 165.59, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $8.13 on Friday, hitting $218.61. 24,786,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,925,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 178.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Constellation Energy stock traded down $24.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,473,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Constellation Energy has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $352.00.

