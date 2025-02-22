Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $374.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.53.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $269.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.07 and a 1 year high of $365.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

