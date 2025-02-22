RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million.

RealReal Stock Down 18.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $6.46 on Friday. RealReal has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on REAL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $3,810,153.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $589,662.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,302.50. The trade was a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

