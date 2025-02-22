Red Wave Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,025,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,726,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,665,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,787,000 after buying an additional 68,861 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,663,000 after buying an additional 341,614 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,263,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,307,000 after buying an additional 363,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average of $100.49.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.