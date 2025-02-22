Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) CEO Steve Ladd Huffman Sells 14,000 Shares

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $2,628,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,394 shares in the company, valued at $115,370,905.32. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, January 31st, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.96, for a total value of $2,827,440.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total value of $2,419,060.00.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.33, for a total value of $2,314,620.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $2,466,800.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $1,985,060.00.

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $166.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.17. Reddit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $230.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. Analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Reddit from $105.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Reddit from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Reddit from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Reddit from $112.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Reddit from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,269,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,674,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

