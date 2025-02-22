Redmond Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,177 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,454,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,881,000 after buying an additional 1,378,517 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,008,000 after acquiring an additional 207,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,812,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after purchasing an additional 63,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Unilever by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,240,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 190,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

