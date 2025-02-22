Redmond Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,261 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Legacy Housing worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $622.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $247,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 394,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,107.10. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,332. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

