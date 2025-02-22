Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $230.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.51. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.91 and a 12-month high of $232.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,222.33. This trade represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

