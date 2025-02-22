ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Laidlaw started coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ LFWD opened at $1.77 on Thursday. ReWalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

In related news, Director Michael Swinford purchased 21,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $43,892.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,031.20. This represents a 49.80 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II sold 381,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $1,282,431.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,049,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,084.80. The trade was a 26.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

