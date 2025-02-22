Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.63 and traded as low as C$29.03. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$29.03, with a volume of 5,560 shares trading hands.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$318.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.63.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

