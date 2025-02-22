Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $312.97 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00003809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00023843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00004417 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00073305 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $962.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

