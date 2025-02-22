Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $91.02 and last traded at $91.59. 1,001,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,696,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.84 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,174.90. The trade was a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $2,066,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,100.32. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,421 shares of company stock worth $9,660,786. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Roku by 4,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

