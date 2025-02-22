Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1631000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Clarus Securities upgraded shares of Roscan Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of C$23.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

