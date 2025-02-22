Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1631000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Clarus Securities upgraded shares of Roscan Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Roscan Gold Stock Performance
About Roscan Gold
Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.
