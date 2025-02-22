Roth Mkm Issues Positive Forecast for NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock Price

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $27.77.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $246.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.46 million. Analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $401,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,326.72. This trade represents a 30.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 287.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 98,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 72,780 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 280,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,237,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in NV5 Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 23.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

