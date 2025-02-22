SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.83.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $282.87 on Monday. SAP has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $293.70. The stock has a market cap of $347.50 billion, a PE ratio of 98.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.
SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, analysts forecast that SAP will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
