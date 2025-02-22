Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Boosted by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 234.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,079 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,748,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804,908 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,755,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,238 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.21 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.