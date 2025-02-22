Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and traded as high as $16.30. Seven & i shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 52,089 shares changing hands.

Seven & i Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.