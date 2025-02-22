Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.51. 792,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,365,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Sidus Space Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

Get Sidus Space alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sidus Space

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIDU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sidus Space in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sidus Space in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sidus Space by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 50,614 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sidus Space in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sidus Space by 747.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.