Sigma Planning Corp Has $6.62 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2025

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVFree Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 9,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $119.94 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $104.92 and a 1 year high of $121.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.23 and its 200-day moving average is $116.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

