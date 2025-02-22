SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 2.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89,108.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,932,000 after purchasing an additional 376,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,411.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,355,000 after buying an additional 248,146 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,029,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,872,000. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,820,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $566.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $576.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $511.97 and a 12 month high of $624.13.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
