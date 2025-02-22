SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 2.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89,108.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,932,000 after purchasing an additional 376,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,411.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,355,000 after buying an additional 248,146 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,029,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,872,000. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,820,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $566.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $576.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $511.97 and a 12 month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.