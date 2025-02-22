SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on SSR Mining from $7.15 to $12.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,346,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,216,000 after purchasing an additional 71,364 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,079,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,265,000 after buying an additional 1,802,821 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,730,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after buying an additional 674,793 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,671,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after buying an additional 1,285,347 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,320,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 462,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.62. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $10.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $323.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.20 million. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

