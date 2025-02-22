SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at TD Securities

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
SSR Mining Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$14.58 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$5.29 and a one year high of C$15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94.
SSR Mining Company Profile
