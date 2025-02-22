SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at TD Securities

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SSR Mining Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$14.58 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$5.29 and a one year high of C$15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

