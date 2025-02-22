Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Stagwell Stock Up 2.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

